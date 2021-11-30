Storm Arwen: Tens of thousands of trees toppled and dangerous
- Published
Huge swathes of forests across northern England have been left dangerous, no-go areas by Storm Arwen, Forestry England has warned.
It said tens of thousands of trees were felled or left on the verge of toppling over by Friday's extreme weather.
The scale of damage is being assessed from the air but Forestry England said the clear-up may take several months.
Areas affected include Rothbury and Chopwell in the North East and Gisburn in Lancashire.
Hundreds of trees in Kidland Forest in Northumberland have also been blown over and Grizedale Forest near Hawkshead, Cumbria, has also been badly affected with trees, loose branches as well as downed power lines.
Forestry England has published a full list of the areas closed to the public.
Kevin May, forest management director for North England, said: "This was a very significant storm and it's caused a lot of damage.
"Our immediate concern is for people who live and work in the forest and we are working intensively to restore some kind of normality.
"Many of our woodlands will still be dangerous and are simply not safe for visitors at the moment.
"There is also the risk from hanging trees - those that have been blown over, but have been caught on other trees.
"These can fall with little or no warning.
"Our message is to stay clear for the time-being and that will speed the recovery."
Forestry England said once it is safe, a major clear-up operation will begin.
