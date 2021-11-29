In pictures: Storm Arwen brings snow, waves and winds
Storm Arwen brought winds of up to 98mph as well as large waves and heavy snowfall across the weekend.
A red warning for wind was in place from 15:00 GMT on Friday through to Saturday morning up the North East coast into Scotland.
Three people were killed by falling trees with thousands of homes hit by power cuts.
Here are a selection of photographs from across the country showing some of the impact of Storm Arwen.
