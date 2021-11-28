Storm Arwen: Thousands in North East remain without power
- Published
Thousands of people in North-East England remain without power and transport networks continue to suffer disruption in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.
Northern Powergrid said it had restored power to about 182,000 customers by 21:45 GMT on Saturday, but a further 58,000 were still affected.
A limited number of Tyne and Wear Metro services resumed on Sunday with all other routes remaining suspended.
LNER train services have also been hit.
Northern Powergrid, which covers the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear had "taken the brunt" of the storm.
Fallen trees and flying debris had damaged electricity infrastructure with conditions hampering engineers attempting to make repairs, it added.
Rod Gardner, the firm's major incident manager, said it had been "one of the most challenging" periods it had seen in more than a decade with its teams being unable to safely climb for more than 24 hours due to strong winds.
UPDATE - We will resume services between North Shields and South Shields from 10am this morning. Whitley Bay station remains closed due to storm damage to glass panels in the roof.— Tyne and Wear Metro (@My_Metro) November 28, 2021
All other services remain suspended but we will be providing updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/zwuj4dBhw3
Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus said services between North and South Shields resumed at 07:00 GMT on Sunday, but no trains were running on the rest of the network after "extensive damage and debris in some areas".
It added its teams had been working through the night to assess the damage and remove trees and branches from overhead lines.
In areas where Metros are not running, people can use their tickets on local bus services.
On the East Coast Main Line, LNER announced no trains would run north of Newcastle on Sunday.
Elsewhere in England, one man was killed in Ambleside, in the Lake District when he was struck by a falling tree and about 120 HGV drivers were stuck on the M62 near Rochdale after a jack-knifed lorry led to the motorway's partial closure.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.