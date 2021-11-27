Storm Arwen: Thousands lose power and major travel disruption
Thousands of homes have been left without power and transport has been badly disrupted by Storm Arwen.
A Met Office red warning for wind for parts of north-east England ended early on Saturday but amber and yellow warnings remain for much of England.
It said a gust of 98mph (158 km/h) was recorded at Brizlee Wood, near Alnwick, in Northumberland.
People are still being advised to travel only when necessary with train services affected and some roads shut.
Police said conditions on a number of roads were hazardous because of falling trees, high winds and snow.
Northern Powergrid said severe gales had caused power cuts for more than 55,000 of its customers in Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear.
It said the storm had led to more than 290 reports of damage since 18:00 GMT on Friday.
High winds and the risk of flying debris meant it was unsafe for teams to climb and repair damage to power lines.
Its major incident manager Rod Gardner said: "Storm Arwen has already caused significant disruption to parts of our network and the storm force winds, which are continuing to batter our region, are not expected to ease until later today.
"The storm is still ongoing and our engineers are doing everything possible to assess the scale of the damage and extensive repairs required.
"We have all our resources in place and our priority is to deal with emergency situations, support our customers and ensure our people can work safely as soon as the conditions allow."
Electricity North West also said it was responding to a high number of power cuts with thousands of properties in Cumbria and Lancashire affected.
The red warning has now expired, but amber and yellow warnings for wind remain in place as Storm Arwen continues to bring some very strong gusts to many areas
Many roads remain closed so please only travel if absolutely necessary
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/5DFIbEjTKV
The Met Office issued its red warning for a stretch of the east coast from Newcastle to Aberdeen at 15:00 GMT on Friday until 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
An amber wind warning for much of the North East remains in place until 09:00 GMT and then that is replaced by a yellow warning for most of England.
London North Eastern Railway has advised people not to travel this weekend.
It said no trains would run north of Newcastle throughout Saturday and there would be significant disruption across its network.
No trains are running on the Tyne and Wear Metro currently with passengers being told tickets will be accepted on bus services.
It said teams were inspecting lines and clearing trees and other debris.
Cumbria Police urged people to only travel if necessary amid hazardous conditions and it said a number of roads had been affected.
Friday night's rugby union Premiership game between Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors was postponed until Saturday evening due to safety concerns.
