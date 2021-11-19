Parents' tribute to Grand Canyon crash brothers
The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face".
Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018.
Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing, and Jonathan Udall, from Southampton, were also killed.
A coroner this week said a crash resistant fuel system may have prevented the deaths.
David and Sandra Hill, Stuart and Jason's parents, said: "Our beloved boys, were fine upstanding young men who made the room light up on their arrival. They put a smile on everyone's face.
"They were both flying high in their lives and careers, had many plans for the future and they were so excited to be going on this trip with their friends.
"As parents we were incredibly proud of them both, but miss them terribly."
The Airbus EC130 B4 helicopter the friends were in was engulfed in flames after crashing at the Arizona tourist attraction.
Three of six passengers died at the scene and two died in hospital. One passenger survived.
Mr and Mrs Hill said: "No words can express our loss, feelings or emptiness and loneliness, nor can they really catch the love and grief we feel.
"This deep sadness and pain is the price we pay to have been the parents of Jason and Stuart, our wonderful sons, and to have been privileged to have known their dear, dear friends who were with them.
"Every one of those was unique and all were deeply loved."
Following an inquest, which ended on Wednesday, Penelope Schofield, the West Sussex Coroner, made a recommendation to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) asking it to make crash resistant fuel systems a mandatory requirement on helicopters.
The coroner concluded all the deaths were accidental.
The two brothers' parents said: "We feel we can at least draw a line under the legal work involved with this tragedy, but the grief and intensity of pain remains and we will have to deal with it on a daily basis forever. "