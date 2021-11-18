UK safety calls after Grand Canyon crash inquest
An inquest into a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon which killed five Britons has led to a safety recommendation from a coroner and calls from a lawyer for further regulation.
Three of six passengers died at the scene in 2018 and two died in hospital.
Sussex coroner Penelope Schofield said the deaths could have been prevented by a crash resistant fuel system.
Sarah Stewart, lawyer for four victims and the sole survivor, said it was hoped changes could be implemented.
Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, two brothers from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27.
Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing, and Jonathan Udall, from Southampton, who were on their honeymoon, were also killed.
The coroner concluded all the deaths were accidental.
Ms Schofield made a recommendation to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) asking it to make crash resistant fuel systems a mandatory requirement on helicopters.
She said: "I appreciate these deaths occurred outside UK airspace but there are aircraft flying in UK space that do not have crash resistant fuel systems in place.
"I have concern about risk to passengers and people on the ground."
The CAA has been approached for comment.
The Airbus EC130 B4 they were in was engulfed in flames after crashing at the Arizona tourist attraction in February 2018.
Ms Stewart said the post-crash fuel tank explosion led to thermal fatalities and injuries.
After the inquest in Horsham ended, she said: "The fuel tank issues were only one piece in the jigsaw of how the helicopter came to crash on 10 February 2018 but it is clear from the evidence heard by the coroner that further regulation is needed to protect the safety of British passengers and public.
"Whilst we cannot turn the clock back, through the coroner's recommendations we hope that we can implement change to prevent future deaths from occurring and to ensure that such a tragedy is not repeated."
Before the inquest, a report by the the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the US found the "most significant factor" affecting the survival of those on board was the post-crash fire.
The group had been on holiday in the US to celebrate Stuart's 30th birthday, and the Udalls were travelling as newlyweds, including a trip to Las Vegas.
After the crash, the helicopter company announced it would fit crash-resistant tanks to its fleet.