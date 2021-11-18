Man, 66, admits 1990 Honeybourne Line rape
- Published
A 66-year-old man has admitted raping a woman more than 30 years ago.
Paul Shakespeare, of Scaleby Close, Carlisle, pleaded guilty to raping the 18-year-old woman who had been walking her dog in Cheltenham in April 1990.
The case featured on the BBC's Crimewatch programme in 2008 but despite a huge number of calls from the public, no one was ever charged.
Shakespeare appeared before Gloucester Crown Court earlier. He will be sentenced in January.
He was caught after a DNA sample, taken by police for an unrelated offence earlier this year, matched the profile of the attacker on the national database.
The attack happened as the woman walked along the Honeybourne Line in the town on Sunday 29 April that year.
