HS2: New plan a betrayal of the North, say critics
- Published
The government's decision to scale back high-speed rail plans has been branded a "betrayal" of northern England.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the eastern leg of HS2 - running from the East Midlands to Leeds - had been cut.
Amid angry scenes in the Commons, Labour MP Hilary Benn led accusations of broken promises by the government.
Mr Shapps said the revised transport plan would bring benefits to the region much sooner.
But MPs from Yorkshire said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had repeatedly promised that HS2 and a new Leeds-Manchester line going via Bradford would be "built in full".
Mr Benn, who represents Leeds Central, said: "Today that promise has been broken, and Leeds and the North have been betrayed."
The new line has been dropped in favour of upgrades to the existing link between the cities. A high-speed line will instead be built between Warrington, Cheshire, and Marsden, on the West Yorkshire border.
Under the original plans, an HS2 extension linking Leeds with the East Midlands was expected, along with the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project, unveiled by former Chancellor George Osborne in 2014.
Mr Johnson doubled down on this eventual manifesto promise shortly after he became prime minister in 2019, "with a pledge to fund the Leeds to Manchester route" and "turbo-charge the economy".
The government insisted it was still delivering NPR through additional investment, and said upgrades to the existing route would cut journey times and increase capacity much sooner than the previous plans.
More than £625m would be spent on upgrading of the Trans-Pennine Main Line between Manchester, Leeds and York, the DfT said. It will include installing full digital signalling, longer sections to allow fast trains to overtake stopping services, and boosting through passenger services by 20%.
Adding to Mr Benn's criticism of the plans was Tory MP Robbie Moore, whose Keighley seat sits close to Bradford.
The city had expected to be included on the proposed Leeds to Manchester route and to see a station built to accommodate new trains.
Mr Moore said he was "deeply disappointed" by the plan, which had "completely short-changed" his constituents.
"We are one of the most socially deprived parts of the UK and we must get better transport connectivity," he said.
"I still want to see Northern Powerhouse Rail delivered with a main stop in Bradford, so that we can unlock our economic opportunities."
Labour leader Keir Starmer spoke to reporters at Bradford Interchange station after Mr Shapps' announcement, accusing Mr Johnson of "ripping up" promises and "letting down everyone in the north".
Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon echoed Mr Starmer's comments, adding: He hasn't just forgotten us, he has completely sold us out."
Conservative Huw Merriman, the chairman of the Transport Select Committee, told the Commons that the prime minister promised that HS2 and Northern Powerhouse rail "was not an either/or option" but said. that those in Leeds and Bradford may view it as "neither".
He added that the proposals included some "fantastic projects" which would slash journey times and better connect northern cities, but said: "This is the danger in selling perpetual sunlight and then leaving it for others to explain the arrival of moonlight."