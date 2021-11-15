BBC News

Dunston footballer Phil Turnbull attempts to fix failed floodlights

Dunston's Phil Turnbull attempting to fix the floodlights

A footballer switched focus from the field to the fusebox after floodlights failed during an FA Trophy match.

The lights cut out during the second half of the first-round tie between Merseyside club Marine and Dunston UTS at Rossett Park on Saturday.

Dunston midfielder Phil Turnbull, a cable jointer for Northern Powergrid, sparked into action to get one back on, causing a social media storm.

Play resumed after about 50 minutes when an electrician arrived.

The match, watched by a crowd of 1,202, finished 2-2, with Marine going on to win 5-4 on penalties.

Turnbull has also played for Hartlepool, York and Gateshead

'I'm not a superhero'

Afterwards, when Turnbull checked his phone, he was shocked to see hundreds of messages.

"My mate put the video on WhatsApp - it's absolutely blew up," he laughed.

"People are calling me a superhero and all that but I don't see myself like that, I'm just a normal everyday guy going about my business trying to give power to the people."

The 34-year-old, who scored in the shoot-out, told BBC Radio Newcastle he offered his expertise when players were told to head back to the changing rooms mid-game.

"The official took me to the corner of the pitch where the fans were and there was a circuit breaker there so I opened it up and had a switch about," he said.

"I managed to get one of the floodlights back on but three others wouldn't go back on - I had a bit of dialogue with the club electrician because he couldn't make it."

Turnbull, whose previous clubs include Gateshead, South Shields, York and Hartlepool, was thanked by the home club, who tweeted: "Thanks to dunstonutsfc player Philip Turnbull for attempting to fix our floodlights."

Fans also offered herograms on BBC 5 Live's 606 phone-in show as they summed up what happened.

"We ended up getting beat on penalties - I put mine in the top bin but that didn't count.

"I used to be all right at football but now I'm horrendous so I stick to cable jointing," Turnbull joked.

The midfielder netted a penalty but Dunston were beaten by Marine

