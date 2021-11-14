Blind Rugby veteran joins Remembrance march at Cenotaph
A blind veteran said it was "an honour" to march at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day.
Wayne Perry, 62, from Rugby, Warwickshire, took part in commemorations with more than 30 other veterans supported by charity Blind Veterans UK.
Mr Perry said it was "very emotional" to take part.
Elsewhere, thousands attended a service held at Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum.
It followed a scaled-back service amid the pandemic last year.
The Cenotaph is the location for the National Service of Remembrance, this year attended by Prince Charles after the Queen was unable to attend after spraining her back.
Mr Perry joined the Army in 1975 as a solider in the Junior Leaders Regiment, Royal Armoured Corps, transferring into the adult regiment in 1976, spending his military career in different countries, including the UK, Germany, Cyprus and Northern Ireland, leaving in 1993.
He lost his sight due to macular damage caused by Toxoplasmosis, a blood-borne disease caused by a parasite.
He also volunteers as a standard bearer for his local Royal British Legion branch, Rugby No.1.
Speaking after the march, he said: "It was one of the proudest moments of my life. It's important that we never forget those who have served for our country".
Held at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial, the service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas included the Act of Remembrance, readings, musical performances and wreath laying, with a livestream of the service broadcast online.
On Saturday, it was announced a large-scale commemoration would be held to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War, starting in April 2022 and culminating the following month in an event at the arboretum.
