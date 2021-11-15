Man with links to Bristol and London wanted on prison recall
Officers are seeking information about a man wanted on recall to prison.
Dwayne Cohen, 34, is described as black, about 6ft 1ins (1.8m) and of average build. His left ear is pierced and he has a slit in his left eyebrow.
Cohen is known to visit a number of places in Bristol including Castle Park, Easton, Montpelier and Clifton.
He also has links to London. Anyone who sees Cohen is urged not to approach him but to contact Avon and Somerset Police with information.
