Motorsport fears over car modification rule changes
Plans to tighten rules on modifying cars are "ringing alarm bells", motorsport enthusiasts have warned.
The government said it wants to prevent "tampering" of road vehicles for safety and environmental reasons.
Barry Guess, organiser of the Car-nival event in Abingdon, Oxfordshire warned it could have an impact on races, rallies and classic car restoration.
Ministers insisted any new measures would not "do any damage to motorsports businesses".
The government's proposals, entitled Modernising Vehicle Standards are currently out to public consultation.
Under the plans, new offences would outlaw tampering with a system, part or component of a road vehicle or selling a "tampering product".
Organisers of rallies, where competitors build or customise their vehicles, have raised concerns, along with classic car enthusiasts who restore old vehicles.
Mr Guess said: "There are elements which rings alarm bells."
"We could find ourselves in a situation that valid restrictions that are brought in for safety could impact the day-to-day operations of companies and the motorsport community.
"As they stand, the proposals would stop a competitor from removing the normal seat and fitting a purpose-built competition seat which is much, much safer than the original. Components like seatbelts and various components get changed - they could be deemed as being tampering."
Adam Waterworth events manager at Goodwood in West Sussex, which hosts the annual Festival of Speed, said: "We will carefully consider and contribute to the consultation as it develops so we can ensure that is has the right - and hopefully positive - impact on our events."
Transport minister Trudy Harrison said the consultation was aimed at future technology to prevent alterations that "negatively impact on road safety, vehicle security and the environment."
"Department for Transport officials have been instructed to ensure that proposals do not prevent activities such as restoration, repairs or legitimate improvements to classic cars, or do any damage to the motorsports businesses involved in these activities."
