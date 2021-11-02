Murder charge after man found dead in Buerton
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 54-year-old was found dead at a house.
Andrew Guy, 54, was assaulted at an address on Stafford Street, Audlem, Cheshire, on 16 October, police said.
He then went by car to an address in the nearby village of Buerton and his body was found the following morning, the Cheshire force added.
Police began treating Mr Guy's death as murder following the results of a post-mortem examination, they said.
Daniel Griffiths, 43, of Stafford Street in Audlem, was arrested on Friday and has since been charged with murder. He was due to to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail, say police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk