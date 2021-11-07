Hadrian's Wall art installation hope for 1,900th anniversary
Hundreds of events and activities are set to mark the 1,900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian's Wall.
The 73-mile (118km) structure from Tyneside to the Solway Firth, the northern boundary of the Roman empire, was constructed between 122 and 130 AD.
A festival will run from 24 January 2022, Emperor Hadrian's birthday, until 23 December, the ancient Roman holiday of Saturnalia.
Ideas are being sought for a temporary art installation on the nearby land.
Individual or teams of artists, are invited to submit proposals which would "use the fabric of the landscape surrounding the World Heritage Site in a new and intriguing way to delight and surprise visitors to the area".
The artwork should provide a "contrast to the landscape ... reflect on the 1,900 years of history [of the site] and also look to the future and the next 1,900 years and what they might hold."
As nothing can be attached to the wall itself, a few sites nearby are being considered but the plan is for it to be in situ for about three months, and be accessible to the public, so discussions are under way with local landowners.
The deadline for expressions of interest is 23 November, and a shortlist will then be drawn up before the winner is announced.
Details of some of the festival's other events will be unveiled before the end of December.
The celebrations are being co-ordinated by Hadrian's Wall Partnership - a voluntary body made up of organisations responsible for the wall's Unesco World Heritage Site status - in collaboration with local organisations, communities and individuals.
Chair of the partnership, Lady Jane Gibson, said: "Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival is a huge opportunity to unleash the recognised economic potential of Hadrian's Wall's cultural and heritage capital, and to build back stronger after Covid-19."
