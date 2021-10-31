BBC News

Services halted after two trains crash near Salisbury

Image caption, Helicopters have been circling the city

A number of passengers have been injured in a crash between two trains near Salisbury.

The collision happened near London Road with police, the fire service, paramedics and British Transport Police at the scene.

About 12 people are thought to have been injured and one of the drivers is believed to be trapped in their cab.

Other train services in the area have been halted. No further details were immediately available.

BBC reporter James Ingham said none of the passengers were believed to have been seriously injured.

Both South Western Railway and Great Western Trains said their services had been stopped.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

