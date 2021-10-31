Salisbury train crash: Major incident as two trains collide
A major incident has been declared after two trains collided in Salisbury, leaving several people injured.
The collision happened near London Road and involved a South Western Railway and a Great Western service.
About 12 people are thought to have been injured and one of the drivers is believed to be trapped in their cab.
The crash happened at 18:46 GMTwhen one train hit an object in a tunnel, and the second train then collided with it due to signalling problems.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue declared the crash a "major incident", with police and the ambulance service in attendance.
Police and coastguard helicopters were also sent to the scene.
Other train services in the area, close to Fisherton Tunnel in the city, have been halted.
BBC reporter James Ingham said none of the passengers were believed to have been seriously injured. He added it was believed one train was on its side.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At around 19:00 GMT this evening, the rear carriage of the 17:08 Great Western Railway service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station.
"The derailment knocked out all of the signalling in the area.
"Subsequently, the 17:20 South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton then collided with the Bristol train.
"There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders."
⚠️ Statement on this evening's incident, with @GWRHelp and @SW_Help : pic.twitter.com/JxfMqaWUCu— Network Rail Wessex (@NetworkRailWssx) October 31, 2021
We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.— Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) October 31, 2021
We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury.
Will update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/1y3x1p1dkB
Both South Western Railway and Great Western Trains said their services had been stopped.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has also been called to the scene.
British Transport Police said a casualty centre has been set up at St Mark's Church on St Mark's Ave, with local people offering support in the form of blankets, food, drinks and first aid.
RAIB is deploying inspectors to the site of a collision between two trains near Salisbury Tunnel Junction. On arrival they will commence a preliminary examination of the scene.— RAIB (@raibgovuk) October 31, 2021
