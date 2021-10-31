BBC News

Strong winds bring down trees and close roads

Published
Image source, Sally Luke
Image caption, Northamptonshire Police has received multiple reports of fallen trees

Strong winds and a "tornado" have brought down trees and caused travel disruption.

Trees have been blown down across the south and east of England with reports of a tornado in Northamptonshire.

Earl Charles Spencer said a tornado hit the park at Althorp House and the Reverend Richard Coles described a tornado hitting his church in Finedon.

BBC Look East weather presenter Dan Holley said an "isolated tornado can't be discounted".

He said there were gusts of 69mph (111km/h) at Wittering and multiple reports of tree damage.

"This is most likely due to straight-line winds but an isolated tornado can't be discounted," he added.

BBC presenter and former pop musician Mr Coles tweeted they were praying for the COP26 conference at St Mary's Church in Finedon "when we were hit by what I can only describe as a tornado".

He said it took out a number of trees including a yew thought to date back hundreds of years.

Earl Spencer said on Twitter dozens of trees at Althorp House were badly hit and an iron lantern was torn from the side of one of the lodge, but no animals were hurt.

Northamptonshire Police said it had received reports that trees were down in Northampton, Cogenhoe, Roade, Towcester, Castle Ashby and on the A5.

Wicksteed Park said its rides were closed due to damage caused by high winds.

Image source, Hayley Reid
Image caption, Fallen trees have caused damage across the county, including in this garden in Corby
Image source, Dorset Council
Image caption, Dorset Council said Wareham Road in Corfe Mullen would be closed to deal with a fallen tree

Beckworth Emporium, a garden centre between Wellingborough and Northampton, said its restaurant was operating at half capacity "due to severe weather conditions and damages".

Elsewhere, trees have fallen in Hampshire, Dorset, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire.

Southern West Railway has advised passengers to "only travel if essential" due to fallen trees.

Image caption, A tree has fallen on to a power line in Forest Lane in Ringwood, Hampshire

The Met Office issued a warning of a brief period of damaging winds as a "squally band of rain passes through Lincolnshire and the East Midlands".

Yellow weather warnings are in place across the coasts of Wales, Devon and Cornwall, and southern parts of England.

