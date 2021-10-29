York death: Two charged with murder after man found dead at house
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in York.
The 35-year-old man was discovered at the property on Markham Crescent by police on Wednesday evening.
The deceased did not live at the house, North Yorkshire Police said.
Craig Hudson, 39, and Curtis Turpin, 34, appeared earlier before magistrates and both were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 2 November.
Mr Hudson, of Roundtree Avenue, York, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates' Court and Mr Turpin, of Markham Crescent, appeared at York Magistrates' Court.
A third man arrested in relation to the death has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.
