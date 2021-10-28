Angela Rayner: Man charged over threats to deputy Labour leader
A man has been charged after deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner received threatening and abusive phone calls.
Benjamin Iliffe, 36, of Slade Way in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, was charged with malicious communications and possession of cannabis.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Huntingdon Magistrates' Court later.
Ms Rayner thanked the police "for their work during these investigations".
A spokesman for the Ashton-under-Lyne MP said she had received several threatening, malicious and abusive communications in recent weeks.
Two other people have been held in connection with matter.
Greater Manchester Police said a 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications earlier, in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police.
Safety concerns
That arrest related to abusive e-mails received on 16 October, police said.
A 52-year-old man was also held in Halifax on suspicion of malicious communications on Wednesday over abusive phone calls made to the Labour MP on 15 October.
He was later released on bail.
The investigation comes amid increased concern over the safety of MPs and the level of abuse they receive following the killing of Sir David Amess.
The Conservative MP for Southend West was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
Mother-of-three Ms Rayner is currently on bereavement leave following the death of a loved one.
After the first arrest her spokesman said: "Abuse and threats of this nature don't just have an impact on Angela but also on her family, her children and her staff who are on the receiving end of these communications."