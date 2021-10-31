Samaritans volunteer completes 6,000-mile challenge
A Samaritans volunteer has completed a 6,000-mile trek by visiting every branch of the charity in the UK and Ireland.
David Matthews set off from Doncaster in April, 2019, and completed the challenge back in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday.
In the process, he visited all 201 branches, including bases in Cornwall and Orkney, and raised over £20,000.
The fundraiser said the best part had been meeting people along the way.
As well as raising cash the trek - known as the Listening Walk - aimed to raise awareness about mental health.
Mr Matthews said people he met along the way would often go on to talk about what was happening in their lives.
"It's been incredibly touching at times," he said, recalling one meeting with a homeless man who insisted on donating 50p.
"It was all the money he had. You can't put a price on that."
Mr Matthews said although he had been lucky to visit so many beautiful places "it was the people" that made it all worthwhile.
It made up for the nights spent in his two-man tent, he said.
The walker, who is originally from Doncaster, started volunteering with the Samaritans over a decade ago.
He later moved to Knoydart on the west coast of Scotland and started planning his trek, which was originally supposed to take two years but was delayed by the pandemic.
Mr Matthews said he was now looking forward to having a rest but planned to start writing a book about his adventures.
