Right-wing terrorism suspects deny 3D-printed firearm charges
- Published
Two men and a woman who were arrested as part of an investigation into right-wing terrorism have denied possessing components of a 3D-printed firearm.
The three people, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with terror offences along with a fourth defendant from Anglesey.
The four were arrested at homes in West Yorkshire, North Wales and Wiltshire.
Appearing in court via video link, they entered not guilty pleas in relation to multiple terror and firearms charges.
Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 30, and Stacey Salmon, 28, deny possession of components of a 3D-printed firearm for terrorist purposes.
All the offences are alleged to have taken place between January and May, with all three - plus fourth defendant Samuel Whibley, 28 - remanded in custody.
They are due to go on trial in January at Sheffield Crown Court.
Mr Wright, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, West Yorkshire, is charged with disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing articles for terrorist purposes, the collection of information contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act, possession of a firearm and manufacturing a firearm.
Mr Hall, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with possessing articles for terrorist purposes as well as possessing and manufacturing a firearm.
Ms Salmon, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, is charged with possessing articles for terrorist purposes and possessing a firearm.
Mr Whibley, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, is charged with the encouragement of terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.