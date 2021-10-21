Flooding and transport disruption after Storm Aurore hits South East
Heavy rain and strong winds overnight have led to flooding of homes and businesses, and the closure of roads and rail lines across the South East.
Knockholt in Kent had the highest rainfall figures in the country.
The M23 was closed in both directions between Crawley and Pease Pottage (junctions 10 and 11) but has reopened.
No trains are running between Crowborough and Uckfield, and through Greenhithe following landslides.
Network Rail said engineers were inspecting the damage affecting the East Sussex line.
We’re really sorry for the disruption to @SouthernRailUK passengers this morning. This landslip means there are no trains between Crowborough and Uckfield. Our engineers are inspecting the damage and as you can see there is some debris on the tracks that needs to be removed. pic.twitter.com/kf2CA2ae7M— Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) October 21, 2021
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it had received hundreds of calls overnight, including from people who needed to be rescued from their cars after driving into floodwater.
The fire service said it was called to deal with flooding to homes and businesses across the county, reaching a peak in the early hours of Thursday.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of dangerous scaffolding in Hastings and flooding in Eastbourne and Chiddingly.
The A272 was closed near Rogate in West Sussex after a crash in floodwater, Sussex Police said.
A272 between #Rogate and #sheet blocked due to rtc and flood water . Short delays possible #ct277 #cc491 pic.twitter.com/JQSwr05g2e— Pete May (@sussexroadscop) October 21, 2021
Flooding also closed roads in Godstone and Goldalming in Surrey overnight.
A low-pressure system named Storm Aurore moved in from France, bringing heavy rain and 45mph winds in the worst affected areas.
Knockholt in Kent received 58mm of rain in the 24 hours up to midnight on Wednesday - the highest figure in the country, BBC weather presenter Kate Kinsella said.
The Met Office had issued amber and yellow rain warnings for the southern counties and Channel Islands until 03:00 BST on Thursday, but said the most severe impact of the storm was felt in northern France.
Three flood warnings, which mean flooding is expected, are in place in Surrey, four more in Kent, five in West Sussex and four in East Sussex.
More than 60 flood alerts have been issued across Kent, East and West Sussex and Surrey, meaning flooding is possible.