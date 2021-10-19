Southeastern trains severely disrupted due to track repairs
Rail passengers have been warned urgent repairs to the track in London will affect services across Kent and Sussex, resulting in delays and cancellations.
A 5mph speed restriction has been put in place on a set of points in the New Cross area of south-east London.
The number of trains running to and from Charing Cross will be "severely restricted" all day, Southeastern trains said.
Some services are being cancelled or diverted to London Victoria.
Southeastern said: "A significant number of trains will be cancelled to and from Charing Cross. There may be delays to other services."
Train services being disrupted:
- Some Metro services are cancelled
- Trains between Dover Priory, Ramsgate, Ashford International and Charing Cross are diverted to and from Victoria
- Most trains that normally run between Tunbridge Wells and Charing Cross are cancelled
- Trains that run between Hastings and Charing Cross will make additional stops
- Some off-peak services are cancelled and others diverted to London Cannon Street station
Source: Southeastern
Network Rail tweeted that a set of points had cracked in the New Cross area.
⚠️ We’re really sorry to @Se_Railway passengers experiencing severe delays into Charing Cross because of a cracked set of points, the kit which helps trains switch tracks. pic.twitter.com/AWHGAChyso— Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) October 19, 2021
"We have engineers on site and they will be able to fix most of the problem this afternoon, but will need to go back in overnight to complete the job, when trains aren't running and we cause the least disruption," the company said.
Thameslink said it expected its services between Rainham and Luton to be "busier than usual" due to the disruption on Southeastern's services.