West Mercia Police removes a proposal to cut front desk opening hours
A proposal to cut opening hours at police station front desks have been removed by a force.
West Mercia Police launched a survey on proposals, which included shutting some front desks on Sundays and Mondays, earlier this week.
However the survey was suspended and the force said it made the decision to remove the question about opening hours after "stakeholder feedback".
The relaunched survey will run until 29 October.
The consultation will now instead focus on how members of the public would like to contact police when the situation is not an emergency.
The force originally put forward proposals to reduce opening hours at front desks at stations in Shrewsbury, Hereford, Telford, Worcester, Redditch and Kidderminster.
Currently these are open from 08:00 until 18:30 Monday to Friday and 10:00 to 16:00 at weekends and bank holidays.
"It is really important to us that we hear the views of our communities and let people have their say to ensure we are making informed decisions," Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said.
"We know the way people contact and engage with us is changing, more people are using phone or digital channels and it is important we adapt and are flexible to meet these changes."
