London and Dundee appeal over teenagers 'at risk of harm'
- Published
Two teenage girls missing from their homes may have been taken by people who could harm them, police have said.
Andreea, 15, was last seen at her home in Canterbury, Kent, on 1 October, and her cousin, Izabela, 16, was last seen in Harrow, west London, on 3 October.
The Met Police and officers from Police Scotland are working together to find the pair, as the girls have links to Dundee as well as Leicester.
A high-risk missing person investigation was under way.
'Not in trouble'
Det Ch Insp Tony Bellis, from the Met Police's North West Public Protection unit, said officers were becoming increasingly concerned for the girls' safety.
He said: "While we are keeping an open mind as to their whereabouts, we believe they may have been taken outside London by people who could do them harm."
Appealing directly to the teenagers, he said: "You are not in trouble and there are people who want to help you. Please contact the police or someone you trust when it is safe to do so."
He urged members of the public, particularly in London and Dundee, to contact the police if they had any information or to contact Crimestoppers.