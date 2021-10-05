Sabina Nessa: Hundreds pay respects at Eastbourne vigil
- Published
A vigil is being held in Eastbourne, the town where the man suspected of murdering school teacher Sabina Nessa was arrested.
About 200 people have gathered to pay tribute to Ms Nessa and to call for an end to male violence against women.
Ms Nessa was found a few minutes' walk from her home in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on 18 September.
Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road in Eastbourne, has been charged with the 28-year-old's murder.
The vigil at Eastbourne Pier comes amid continuing outrage and debate over women's safety and policing.
Many of those attending held pictures of Ms Nessa, while others carried signs protesting against male violence or remembering Sarah Everard.
One woman who came to pay her respects, Natasha Peacock, told BBC South East: "The vigil was to mourn Sabina and the other 109 women killed this year due to male violence."
She added it was "a peaceful protest to say that we need to make the safety of women and girls a priority".
Another attendee, Nicolette Florides, said: "A lot of the girls around me are too scared to walk home. We want the community to make girls and women feel safe."
Marie Goodchild added: "The police force needs more resources and there needs to be more victim support.
"There should be a safe space for victims to come forward, not feel humiliated or that you are going to get scrutinised if you do come forward."
Koci Selamaj was arrested in Eastbourne in the early hours of 26 September.
He has indicated he will deny the charge of murder and has been remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on 16 December.