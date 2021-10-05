Covid: Surgery patients 'frustrated' by waiting times
- Published
Waiting months for hip surgery has been "difficult to bear" and "ruined retirement", patients have said.
Hospitals in England have worked at reduced capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in more people waiting for elective surgery.
Angela Neil said she lost 18 months waiting for surgery, while Ian Marchant said he was "stumbling about".
The NHS said Covid had had an impact but staff were working "flat out" to increase the number of procedures.
The NHS target is for 92% of patients referred to be treated within 18 weeks, the NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.
Ms Neil, 62, from Brixham, Devon, said her 18-month wait was "quite difficult to bear" at times.
She said she felt low, suffered interrupted sleep and struggled to walk without sticks while waiting for the operation.
She said: "It was a long, long wait and I was very surprised at how my condition went downhill during those 18 months."
As a result she considered private surgery, which would have cost between £13,000 and £16,000 and would have meant her taking out a loan.
However, after NHS surgery at the Nuffield private hospital in Exeter during the summer, she said her recovery had been "remarkable".
"It's a pity I had to lose 18 months to being debilitated. But I've got it back, so I'm very grateful for that," she said.
An NHS spokesperson said long treatment waits had "risen substantially" because services were halted during the pandemic to focus on emergency care.
The capacity at hospitals was still being impacted by infection control measures, high numbers of people needing care; plus people who previously delayed seeking help during the pandemic now coming forward, they added.
"We know long waits cause anxiety and impact on people's lives, and all NHS partners in Devon are working together to focus on treating the most urgent patients and those waiting longest," the Devon CCG added.
'Soldier on'
Mr Marchant said he had found it "frustrating" that he had waited nearly two years for hip-replacement surgery.
The 70-year-old, from Dulverton, Somerset, said: "You kind of feel you've been left to soldier on stumbling about."
He said his limited mobility while waiting had "ruined" his retirement, which should be "the best time of your life".
"I've been retired for four years and I've had this for well over two years now," he said.
"I do get angry sometimes."
Ian's wife Joyce said they moved to the area to go walking but his wait for surgery had prevented that.
"I still do plenty of things, but it would have been nice to do them together," she said.
She said the lack of information and communication from the hospitals was "annoying".
Dr Mark Smith, deputy CEO at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, apologised to Mr Marchant and said the pandemic had had a "big impact on planned care".
"We recognise how distressing it is for people who are waiting to be seen, and we are working hard and looking at all available options to see people as soon as possible."
The couple have since been told the operation should take place in the next four months.
An NHS spokesperson said staff have been working "flat out" to use additional funds provided by the government.
They said the number of routine treatments and operations is "increasing and the health service [is] well ahead of target in recovering elective care".
