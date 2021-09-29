British Army's first solar power farm opens at Leconfield training base
- Published
The British Army has opened its first solar farm to power one of its training bases in East Yorkshire.
The four-hectare Defence School of Transport (DST) site, in Leconfield, has more than 4,000 solar panels and is the first of four pilots.
It is expected to cut 700 tonnes of carbon emissions and reduce electricity bills by a third annually, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
MP Jeremy Quin said it would help the UK to achieve zero emissions by 2050.
Each solar panel will generate 550 watts and the majority of the energy will be used on site including potentially powering accommodation, offices, hangars, classrooms and the gym, with any surplus exported to the grid, the MoD said.
Major General David Southall, director of basing and infrastructure, said: "Our first operational solar farm at Leconfield marks a key milestone in the Army's go-green agenda. It showcases our firm commitment to tackle the effects of climate change, harnessing renewable energy to power our estate.
"Leconfield is the first of four pilot sites to open this year. Each builds on our knowledge and expertise, enabling us to upscale and deliver a total of 80 solar farms across the Army estate within the decade.
"We continue to think big, start small, scale fast."
Mr Quin, who is the minister for defence procurement, officially opened the solar farm on Wednesday.
He said: "This multimillion-pound investment reaffirms our commitment to net-zero 2050 and developing a more sustainable service.
"Significant investment will result in a more efficient and environmentally friendly estate."
The farm is part of the Army's £200m investment.
Construction is under way at three pilot sites: the Duke of Gloucester Barracks, Gloucestershire; Rock Barracks, Suffolk; and Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, Sussex.
The MoD hopes all four pilot schemes will make £1m in efficiency savings and reduce emissions by 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year.