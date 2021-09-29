Woman admits racially abusing Birmingham pub doorman
A woman who was filmed spitting at and abusing a pub doorman has admitted racially aggravated common assault.
Sharna Walker was banned from Birmingham following her arrest after confronting doorman Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch on 22 May.
The footage attracted millions of views on social media.
Walker also admitted causing criminal damage to a door at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
The 25-year-old, from Worcester, was bailed until 27 October.
Charges of threatening behaviour and assault by beating were withdrawn after her guilty pleas were accepted.
Defence solicitor Judith Kenney told the court she acknowledged the penalty for the offence started at a custody level.
"What I would seek to do, dependent on the medical evidence, is to seek to persuade the court to suspend the sentence," she said.
Miss Kenney said the court was required to consider any suggestion of a mental disorder, adding that a report by an expert had been commissioned.
Adjourning the case, District Judge Briony Clarke told Walker she would get "credit" for her guilty plea, but the case would be adjourned until the administrative hearing next month to allow for reports to be completed.
