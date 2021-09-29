Katie Price charged after car crash
Reality TV star Katie Price has been charged with driving without insurance and while disqualified following a car crash on Tuesday, say police.
She was arrested after crashing her car near Partridge Green in West Sussex, Sussex Police said.
Ms Price was taken to hospital but is not believed to have been seriously injured.
She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crawley Remand Court later.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers had responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green at about 06:20 BST on Tuesday.
The South East Coast Ambulance Service Trust said: "One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."