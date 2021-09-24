Petrol driver shortage: Motorists urged to buy usual amounts
- Published
Motorists are being urged to buy normal amounts of fuel amid signs of panic-buying at petrol stations in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Long queues were reported at some forecourts in the region as supply problems caused by a lack of delivery drivers led to fears of shortages.
One motorist in South Yorkshire said he had experienced "horrendous" queues.
However, Sean Warren, from a garage in the Dales, said there was "enough to go round" if people were sensible.
Mr Warren, from the Dales Head garage in Hawes, said: "Fridays are always busy, it's the day before holidaymakers go home.
"More of them are buying fuel here today because we've got it and they are uncertain as to whether there will be fuel where their journey will take them.
"I can only sell the fuel once, I can't get any more. If people do what they normally do there is enough to go round."
Motorist Daniel Saunders, from Hoyland, in South Yorkshire, said: "I have driven past multiple fuel stations and while I was at Cortonwood retail park I put £40 in my car as I only had 30 miles left.
"They have security guards directing you into the fuel station at Cortonwood. The queues are horrendous."
Mr Saunders said the situation was "getting out of hand" and "everyone is panic buying".
Mohammed Al Hady, who runs a petrol station in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, said he was worried about his supplies.
"People are rushing to take petrol out, because they want to fill up. Everyone is panicked."
Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons said it was a "rapidly moving situation".
"We are working hard with our suppliers to ensure we can continue to keep all our pumps open and serve our customers," a spokesperson added.
Senior government ministers are meeting to discuss the supply problems prompted by a shortfall of about 100,00 HGV drivers in the UK.
Mike Moore, managing director of Tockwith Driver Training in North Yorkshire, said people did not often stay in the industry for long.
"They have to sleep in their cabs overnight in lay-bys where there are no toilets, no provision for anything.
"Obviously they feel they aren't wanted and leave the industry and we can't train enough drivers to replace them."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.