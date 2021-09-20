Welcome to Yorkshire boss James Mason to step down
- Published
The head of tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire is to step down from the role, it has been announced.
James Mason was appointed as chief executive of the organisation in December 2019, following the departure of Sir Gary Verity.
Welcome to Yorkshire said Mr Mason would leave the post on 22 October.
Mr Mason said: "The decision to leave wasn't an easy one as I have really enjoyed the role, but I'm excited about putting my energy into my new role."
He added: "The brief when I joined was to guide Welcome to Yorkshire towards steadier waters and drastically reduce costs.
"We achieved this despite all the restrictions we faced and never stopped innovating or striving for excellence."
It was announced in August that the Tour de Yorkshire, which is organised by Welcome to Yorkshire, would not go ahead in 2022 for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Mason said: "I'd like to thank everyone for their involvement in trying to bring the Tour de Yorkshire back, especially our local authority partners with their continued commitment."
The tour and other events affected by the pandemic would return "when the time is right", Mr Mason added.
Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, Peter Box, thanked Mr Mason for his "commitment and energy" during a "particularly turbulent time for tourism and for the organisation".
He said: "When James joined as chief executive almost two years ago there were many challenges to deal with.
"A positive plan was put in place to continue showcasing Yorkshire to the world and despite the Covid-19 pandemic adding a new and unexpected level of challenges for the tourism industry, James tackled all issues head-on and worked tirelessly."
According to Welcome to Yorkshire, before Mr Mason goes on to his next role in the new year, he will spend the period before Christmas expanding a dementia cafe he helped launch in 2018.
