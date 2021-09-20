Auction of painted decks raises £21,000 for Wiltshire skatepark
An auction of 40 skateboards, painted by renowned street artists, has raised £21,000 towards the cost of a new skatepark in Wiltshire.
The decks were sprayed with unique designs by artists such as Inkie, Will Barras, Mr Jago and China Mike.
Skater, Idris Jones, 13, from Bradford-on-Avon, started the campaign after previous ramps were demolished.
One of the skateboards, painted by Mr Jago, a formative artist in Bristol's graffiti scene, raised £3,400.
The online auction closed at midnight on Sunday.
Internationally-renowned artist Victoria Topping, whose daughter skates, also hand-painted a board called Happy Feelings that sold for £731.
Callum Eaton, based in Bath and a graduate of Goldsmith's College, used oil paints to create a baguette-themed Making Dough board that raised £651.
"Oil paintings can last for 500 years, longer than I'm alive. I wanted to immortalise it."
The new skatepark in Bradford-on-Avon will cost £280,000 to build. About £100,000 has been provided by the town council, with the remainder being raised by the local community.
Idris, who was nine when he started campaigning for the new park, said: "I've grown up skateboarding, I understand how important a good park is."
The new facility, which will sit on the same site as the original skatepark, could also be used for BMXing and scooters.
The design includes elements to challenge more experienced riders, as well as some to encourage beginners to get involved.
Skateboarding has increased in popularity since 13-year-old Sky Brown won a bronze medal in the discipline at the Tokyo Olympics.