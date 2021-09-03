M32 fatal crash: Tenisha Cooper's family pays tribute
- Published
The family of a 23-year-old woman, who died in a motorway crash, said their hearts had been "broken beyond repair".
Tenisha Cooper was passenger in a car that left the M32 on 30 August.
The car was found in undergrowth on the southbound carriageway between junction one and two at about 02:00 BST.
The female driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. Ms Cooper, from Gloucester, leaves behind a two-year-old son, whom she "doted on".
"He will now grow up with very few memories of his loving mother and an empty space that nobody can ever fill," her family said.
In a statement, the family also expressed its devastation at the loss which the family members were "struggling to process".
"We cannot believe that such a beautiful young girl, who had the rest of her life ahead of her, has been taken from us so soon."
The family has also thanked friends and the community of Gloucester after being "totally overwhelmed by love and support".
Avon and Somerset Police has released the female driver of the silver Vauxhall Astra but she remains under investigation.
