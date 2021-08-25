Police warning after dad called 101 to say girl stuck in coat
A dad called police for help after his daughter got stuck in her coat, prompting a warning by a senior officer.
Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine urged people to "think" before they call after the West Midlands force received the report yesterday.
Nuisance calls, she said, prevent staff from dealing with genuine emergencies.
The force said it receives a "significant number" of calls which do not require police assistance.
The 101 service is designed for non-emergency inquiries.
DCC Jardine's tweet received a number of responses from people criticising the caller for wasting police time, and also sharing similar experiences, including receiving a call from a woman "because she couldn't find B&Q".
There was a genuine 101 to @WMPolice today from a man calling as his daughter was 'stuck' in a new coat she had bought. This may seem like a funny tweet but whilst our staff were on the phone to this person they could not take a genuine emergency call. #thinkbeforeyoucall— DCCVanessa Jardine (@VJardineWMP) August 24, 2021
West Midlands Police said: "We receive a significant number of emergency and non-emergency calls which turn out to not be police matters or don't require a police response.
"If you are reporting a non-emergency matter our advice is always - if it's not 999 then go online for advice, and the ability to 'live chat' with our staff."
