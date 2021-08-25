Boy removed from foster carers 'over autism diagnosis push'
A couple claim social services removed their foster child after their calls for an autism diagnosis were rebuffed in case it deterred potential adopters.
The pair, from Yorkshire, said they were left distraught by the sudden removal of the two-year-old boy meaning they could not say goodbye.
They claim relations with social services were under strain because they wanted an autism assessment for him.
The council involved said it could not comment on the child's circumstances.
The couple, who have cared for 30 children over 13 years as foster parents, had looked after the boy since he was three months old.
They said social services only informed them he would be removed from their care shortly before they were due to pick him up from nursery.
The foster mother said: "We got a phone call to say not to collect him and that they would be taking him.
"I couldn't even hug him and say goodbye.
"He would have been distraught and would have wondered where we were because he was very attached to us."
They said relationships with social services deteriorated after they pushed for an autism assessment because of concerns over his behaviour.
Social services were reluctant to get a diagnosis because they were trying to find him adoptive parents, they claim.
The woman said: "We received an email with everyone copied in from the adoption agency, and it stated 'since I have put on the system the child is being assessed for autism, I have had no interest with any adopters'.
"After that, things really turned and then we were just opposed constantly."
'Too much secrecy'
The couple have not been de-registered as foster carers and said they had been told the boy was removed because they were not working with social services.
"I have 13 years of records to say I have worked well with the service and that we're experienced carers," the woman said.
She added: "There is too much secrecy around social services and a lot of foster carers are afraid to speak out.
"Hopefully others don't have to go through what we've been through and the injustice we've suffered."
In a statement, the council responsible for the boy's care, said: "Ensuring children receive the highest possible standards of care and protection is our absolute priority.
"A child's best interests will always be our foremost concern in any decision-making process."
