Rude place names moped tour reaches Orkney and raises £18,500

Published
image sourceMOronic Moped Marathon
image captionPaul Taylor has ridden from Dorset to Orkney on a 50cc moped

A man who is touring places with rude names on a 50cc moped has reached the northernmost point in his 1,800-mile challenge.

Paul Taylor, from Wantage, Oxfordshire, is making the charity fundraising trip, which started in Shitterton, Dorset, in memory of a friend who died of cancer.

He reached Twatt in Orkney on Wednesday after enduring bad weather, mechanical problems and a very uncomfortable seat.

His trip has so far raised more than £18,500 for cancer research.

image sourcePaul Taylor
image captionPaul Taylor began his adventure in Shitterton, Dorset

Mr Taylor strapped a cushion on to the saddle of his Tomos moped which he said "doubled the comfort" from "medieval torture device to just like sitting on rusty razor blades".

He said he'd had to "to peddle a bit" to get the moped up the hills on his route, adding he'd been a "bit worried" about the clutch.

image sourcePAul Taylor
image captionMr Taylor's trip has already taken in Sandy Balls in the New Forest and Slack Bottom Road in Bradford

His journey began a week ago and has already taken him to scores of locations, including Booze in the Yorkshire Dales, Brawl in the Highlands and Cockpole Green in Berkshire.

After leaving Twatt, he will return home via Dull in Perth and Kinross and Cockermouth in Cumbria.

Mr Taylor's Slovenian Tomos XL45 Classic has a top speed of 28mph.

image sourcePaul Taylor
image captionMr Taylor is making the trip in memory of Alexis Leventis (left) who died last year

Mr Taylor said after his friend Alexis Leventis died of cancer last year, aged 55, he wanted to do something "to help beat this awful disease" and believed the trip was "a suitably ridiculous place to start".

His "Moronic Moped Marathon" is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.

