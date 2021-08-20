Businessman who sexually assaulted sleeping woman in hotel has jail term increased
- Published
A man who sexually assaulted a sleeping woman while his wife was in the same room, has been jailed by appeal judges.
Joe Holtham, 33, from Leamington Spa, was given a suspended sentence at Gloucester Crown Court in June.
But after Solicitor General Lucy Frazer mounted a challenge, three Court of Appeal judges have imposed a prison sentence of three years and six months.
Ms Frazer, said it was a "shocking assault" and she hopes this brings the victim "some comfort".
Holtham, a businessman from Warwickshire, was originally given a two-year jail term, suspended for two years, after being convicted of "assault by penetration".
But at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Friday, the barrister representing Ms Frazer argued that not enough weight had been given to the fact the woman was asleep, and therefore particularly vulnerable, when the assault began.
The court heard the assault had taken place while Holtham shared a hotel bedroom with a group of people, including his wife, after attending a wedding in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, more than two years ago.
'Traumatised the victim'
Holtham had denied the allegations made against him and claimed he thought he was touching his wife and stopped when he realised it was not.
Lawyers representing him argued the appeal against the sentence should be dismissed.
But three Court of Appeal judges concluded the suspended sentence was unduly lenient.
Ms Frazer welcomed the ruling.
"This was a shocking assault that has traumatised the victim," she said.
"I am glad the Court of Appeal has increased his sentence and I hope this brings the victim some comfort."