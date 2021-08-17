Carlisle man, 66, in court charged with 1990 rape in Cheltenham
- Published
A 66-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman more than 30 years ago.
Paul Shakespeare of Scaleby Close, Carlisle, appeared before Carlisle Magistrates Court earlier.
He is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman who had been walking her dog along the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham on Sunday 29 April 1990.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear before Carlisle Crown Court on 14 September to enter his plea.
The defendant has been charged with one count of rape and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Gloucestershire Police said the victim had been informed of the recent developments.
The case was reopened by the force in 2007 with renewed appeals for information, including on national television in 2008, police added.
