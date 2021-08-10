Tusk Lion Trail: Sculptures by Ronnie Wood and Noel Fielding
Life-sized lion sculptures designed by celebrities including Ronnie Wood and Noel Fielding have gone on display in UK cities.
London, Bristol and Edinburgh are hosting sculptures to raise awareness about threats to lions in the wild.
The Tusk Lion Trail has been set up by UK conservation charity Tusk, which has the Duke of Cambridge as its patron.
In total 47 sculptures are being placed on streets in cities around the world.
As well as the UK cities, they will appear in The Hamptons in New York, Sydney, Wellington and Nairobi.
Other celebrities who have taken part in creating pieces for the exhibition include British actors John Cleese and Mathew Horne, and Dire Straits bassist John Illsley.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species, the population of lions is decreasing and the species is classed as "vulnerable".
Each sculpture aims to highlight a different important element of the lion, and to raise awareness for conservation efforts for the animal across the world.
London will be home to 27 sculptures, based at various landmarks around the capital - including Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square and Covent Garden.
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood's lion will be placed at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol and in Edinburgh the lions will be at St James Quarter.
The public can use physical and digital maps to follow a trail and "collect" each lion as they pass it.
The sculptures will be on display until the end of September and those based in the UK will be sold at auction in London in November to raise money for Tusk's work in Africa.