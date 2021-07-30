Prof Chris Whitty: Man pleads guilty to park assault
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty in central London.
Lewis Hughes, 24, from Romford, east London, admitted one charge of assault by beating Prof Whitty in St James's Park on 27 June.
Mr Hughes apologised for any "upset" caused and said he had lost his job as an estate agent over the incident.
Jonathan Chew, 24, from Brentwood, Essex pleaded not guilty to the same charge of assault by beating.
At the same hearing, Mr Chew also denied a second charge of obstructing a police constable in execution of his duty on the same date as the incident involving Prof Whitty.