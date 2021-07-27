Rough sleepers facing abuse to get safe housing in £3.7m pilot
Rough sleepers experiencing violence and abuse in England will get safe housing as part of a new £3.7m pilot scheme.
It will be piloted in 12 areas across the country from October, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.
The Respite Rooms Trial Programme will support an estimated 1,100 people over a 12-month trial period, it claimed.
Help to access more permanent safe accommodation will also be offered.
The initiative will offer temporary safe housing to those suffering domestic abuse, rape or sexual assault, sex workers, and victims of exploitation or violence who are sleeping rough - or at risk of doing so.
The government said the programme - first announced in this year's Budget - will focus on supporting women as part of its commitment to tackle violence against women and girls.
Some separate provision will be made for male rough sleepers.
Rough sleeping minister Eddie Hughes said: "Survivors of domestic abuse, sexual violence or physical violence need a safe place of refuge to escape these crimes and rebuild their lives.
"These respite rooms will provide a safe space and ensure vulnerable people at risk of sleeping rough are supported in safe housing with expert advice and counselling."
He said funding for the scheme will come from a £750m government investment intended to help "the most vulnerable in our communities".
The 12 areas that will receive funding are:
- Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
- Birmingham
- Bristol
- Camden
- Hastings and East Sussex
- Exeter
- Leicester
- Liverpool
- Manchester
- Nottingham
- Portsmouth
- Westminster
