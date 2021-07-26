Stonehenge A303 tunnel: High Court challenge bid dismissed
- Published
A High Court challenge against the government's proposed £27bn road scheme that includes the Stonehenge road tunnel has been dismissed.
The Road Investment Strategy 2 is made up of 45 road projects across England.
Campaigners said the government ignored the scheme's environmental impact and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had acted unlawfully by approving it.
Mr Justice Holgate said climate change targets had "plainly been taken into account" when it was approved.
Other schemes included in the strategy includes the Lower Thames Crossing linking Kent and Essex.
Transport Action Network (Tan), a not-for-profit company that took the legal action, said the judgement would "surely send shivers down the spine of anyone hoping for urgent action on climate".
Tan said Mr Shapps and the Department for Transport (DfT) had unlawfully failed to take account of the "obviously material" impact of the road schemes on achieving climate change objectives.
Its director, Chris Todd, added: "Even if rising waters were lapping at the steps of the courts and Whitehall, it appears scrutiny of government climate decisions would still be side-stepped."
But the DfT said its plan had taken "full and proper regard" to the environment.
Mr Justice Holgate said in a ruling earlier that legislation requires a transport secretary setting an investment strategy such as RIS2 to "have regard to its effect on the environment, without any specific reference to climate change".
He added that the DfT's barrister had offered evidence that the government was "taking a range of steps to tackle the need for urgency in addressing carbon production in the transport sector".
Mr Justice Holgate continued: "Whether they are enough is not a matter for the court, but the evidence is plain that the Government is seeking to deal with the need for urgency."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk