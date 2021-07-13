Lorry fire on M5 near Gloucester closes motorway in both directions
- Published
A stretch of the M5 motorway has been closed due to a lorry fire.
Highways England said the closure between junction eight for Worcester and 11 for Gloucester was likely to remain in place through the evening.
Traffic has been building since the lorry caught fire on the hard shoulder at about 13:30 BST near junction 11.
Highways England said the fire was "severe and complex" and emergency services remained at the scene with diversions in place.
Both the northbound and southbound carriageways have been affected by the closure.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and prepare for lengthy delays and any road users caught within the closure will be turned from the back of the queues.
Drivers requiring the northbound route have been advised to follow a diversion via the A417, A40, A417 and M50, back on to the M5 northbound.
And for those heading south, a diversion is in place following the A417 and A40, re-joining the M5 southbound at junction 11a.