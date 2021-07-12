Euro 2020: Praise for Yorkshire-born England players
The achievements of England's Euro 2020 squad have left those who know the players "immensely proud".
England, appearing in their first major final for 55 years, were beaten 3-2 in the penalty shootout at Wembley.
Despite the defeat, people who know the Yorkshire-born members of the squad have spoken of how inspiring they have been.
Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones and Kyle Walker all played in Sunday's final.
Claire Beswick, Phillips' former teacher at Whingate Primary School, Leeds, said Sunday's result had left her "heartbroken" but "immensely proud" of him.
"To get into the finals of the Euro championship and play every game, the school could not be prouder," she said.
Chris Morgan, a former player and coach at Sheffield United, has played with Kyle Walker and coached Harry Maguire.
He said the pair had been "absolutely fantastic" throughout the tournament and there was no "disgrace" in losing to such a good side like Italy.
"I think rightly the lads have done absolutely great to get as far as they did.
"Kyle and Harry, in particular, I know very well, just so proud of their performances."
He said Maguire had absolutely justified his selection, given he had been out injured before the tournament, and had "made a difference" to the team.
"Harry came in and just really bolstered the defence," he added.
Leeds United also tweeted its support for midfielder Kalvin Phillips urging him to "hold his head up high".
Ms Beswick said Phillips' character had stood out to her, especially as he comforted Bukayo Saka after he missed a penalty.
"Kalvin went straight over to him. He was a man, he was absolutely crucial to that team."
Hold your head up high Kalvin!
You've done the nation proud!
She said his success had not gone to his head and he remained a very family-orientated man.
"He is just grateful for the opportunities he's had," she said.
Ms Beswick said the team's success had been inspiring for children, particularly after the difficulties the pandemic had caused
"After the miserable last 18 months, for us to have got so far it's been something to focus on rather than the gloom and doom.
"For the children it has been amazing."