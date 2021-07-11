West Midlands prepares for Euro 2020 final
By Monica Rimmer
BBC News, West Midlands
The whole country is getting ready for one of the biggest days in England's footballing history.
Flags, banners and road name changes are just some of the things that have been spotted around the West Midlands.
Residents of Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent have added a precursor to Southgate Avenue - no prizes for guessing what that might be.
And remember Sam Astley? He gave up tickets for England's semi-final so he could donate stem cells.
Well, he and his girlfriend Beth Hill, from Birmingham, are being chauffeured to Wembley in style. Ms Hill said they have been put up in a five-star hotel and are being driven to the match.
Also in Birmingham, Noel Barton has covered his store, VIP Beds, with about 400 England flags. That must've taken some time!
Up the M6 to Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, the daughter of dairy farmer David Brookes decided to paint one of their cows with England's St George's cross ahead of the game.
Let us just hope it washes off if tonight does not go to plan...
A hop, skip and a jump over to Sutton Hill in Telford, Shropshire and we have the newly-anointed Gareth Southgate cul-de-sac.
The local council also shared the photo on Facebook, with many people calling for it to be a permanent change if England go all the way.
Now how about this in Dunchurch, Warwickshire, where the owners of a house have dressed the front in a ribbon to create a cross of St George.
I dread to think how they will get it down again...
Casey Bailey, Birmingham's Poet Laureate has written this piece ahead of the final.
If it does not give you goosebumps, I do not know what will... apart from... you know, an England win... Harry Kane lifting the trophy, Grealish scoring the winner, OK I'll stop now.
🗣"If they win, if they lose, either way they've done us proud.— BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) July 11, 2021
"I'll wear Three Lions on my shirt and I'll be singing it out loud.
"It's coming home." 🏴🏴🏴
Birmingham's Poet Laureate @MrCaseyBailey reads us his #EURO2020 poem for the final 👇 pic.twitter.com/FaEqxjN5N9
And finally, we'll leave you with this incredible video of Bhangra group Back 2 Back Crew performing Three Lions.
Italy v England is live on BBC One television and the iPlayer from 18:20 BST with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and text commentary on the BBC website. Kick-off is at 20:00.
