BBC News

West Midlands prepares for Euro 2020 final

By Monica Rimmer
BBC News, West Midlands

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionFans gather by a new mural in Nuneaton by artist Nathan Parker, depicting Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling

The whole country is getting ready for one of the biggest days in England's footballing history.

Flags, banners and road name changes are just some of the things that have been spotted around the West Midlands.

Residents of Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent have added a precursor to Southgate Avenue - no prizes for guessing what that might be.

And remember Sam Astley? He gave up tickets for England's semi-final so he could donate stem cells.

Well, he and his girlfriend Beth Hill, from Birmingham, are being chauffeured to Wembley in style. Ms Hill said they have been put up in a five-star hotel and are being driven to the match.

image copyrightBeth Hill
image captionBeth Hill and Sam Astley are off to Wembley

Also in Birmingham, Noel Barton has covered his store, VIP Beds, with about 400 England flags. That must've taken some time!

image copyrightPA Media
image captionHow many flags can you count at Noel Barton's store?
image captionResidents of Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent renamed this cul-de-sac, but they're hoping the squad will not hit a dead end on Sunday night

Up the M6 to Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, the daughter of dairy farmer David Brookes decided to paint one of their cows with England's St George's cross ahead of the game.

Let us just hope it washes off if tonight does not go to plan...

image copyrightDavid Brookes
image caption"It's cow-ming home"
image copyrightDavid Brookes
image captionUdderly brilliant!

A hop, skip and a jump over to Sutton Hill in Telford, Shropshire and we have the newly-anointed Gareth Southgate cul-de-sac.

The local council also shared the photo on Facebook, with many people calling for it to be a permanent change if England go all the way.

image copyrightMaddy Millar
image captionThe residents of Sutton Hill are showing their support for the England team󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 by renaming one of their streets

Now how about this in Dunchurch, Warwickshire, where the owners of a house have dressed the front in a ribbon to create a cross of St George.

I dread to think how they will get it down again...

image copyrightAlamy
image captionA house in Warwickshire dressed in red ribbon for the Euro 2020 final in a St George"s cross.

Casey Bailey, Birmingham's Poet Laureate has written this piece ahead of the final.

If it does not give you goosebumps, I do not know what will... apart from... you know, an England win... Harry Kane lifting the trophy, Grealish scoring the winner, OK I'll stop now.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

And finally, we'll leave you with this incredible video of Bhangra group Back 2 Back Crew performing Three Lions.

media captionBhangra flash mob perform Three Lions

Italy v England is live on BBC One television and the iPlayer from 18:20 BST with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and text commentary on the BBC website. Kick-off is at 20:00.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story