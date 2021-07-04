BBC News

Thank You Day: Community events to thank Covid heroes

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightJulie Siddiqi
image captionAn interfaith service was held in Coventry to thank heroes of the pandemic

Communities across the UK have been encouraged to come together on Thank You Day to celebrate all those who gave their time to help people in need.

An interfaith ceremony at Coventry Cathedral, was one of a number of events to take place.

The cathedral's dean said it was an "inspiring" event.

Elsewhere, Bradford Council handed out over 1,000 roses on Sunday to thank people for their work during the pandemic.

image copyrightJulie Siddiqi
image captionAn interfaith service was also held in Smethwick

Julie Siddiqi MBE, Founder of Together We Thrive and one of the original proposers for Thank You Day said: "It was wonderful for me to start Thank You Day at Coventry Cathedral.

"It is a place of special significance and being there with friends from all backgrounds was really inspiring.

"Faith communities have done so much during this past difficult year, we have lots of people to thank."

The Very Reverend John Witcombe said the service at 09:30 BST on Sunday had been "immensely moving".

Another interfaith service was also held in Smethwick, in Sandwell, with many sports clubs and community groups sharing their support over social media.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Elaine Kavanagh, a senior nursing sister also thanked the community, on behalf of The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust for their support.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionHealth care assistant Rose Waddington and ninety-eight-year-old Norwood House resident John Kykot were presented with thank you roses by the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

She said: "The generosity of the community has been overwhelming.

"The smallest of treats brought the biggest of smiles to our faces, giving us moments of respite in very challenging times."

The campaign for Thank You Day was started by a small group of people from across the UK, including Debbie Matthew, a stroke survivor from Perthshire, and May Parsons, the nurse who administered the UK's first Covid jab at University Hospital in Coventry.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionKeighley and Worth Valley Railway volunteers Andy Hoyle and Nick Hallewell received roses from the Leader of Bradford Council, Susan Hinchcliffe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also hosted a barbecue for community leaders, NHS workers and representatives from the Royal Voluntary Service.

At 17:00, the public are encouraged to raise a drink of their choice to volunteers.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionOn Saturday, Wombles returned to Wimbledon common during an hour of litter picking organised by The Outdoor Guide

Communities secretary, Robert Jenrick MP, said: "This past year has been challenging for us all.

"But in the darkest of times, when people were most in need, the actions of our friends and neighbours to support our communities have shone the brightest."

Are you taking part in Thank You Day events? Share your stories, pictures and video by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.