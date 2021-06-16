Coventry Blitz survivor's book funds school trips for 200.
A woman who lived through the Coventry Blitz is funding a school trip for 200 children, thanks to proceeds from a book she wrote with her grandson.
Mabel Hewitt was 11 in 1941 when an 11-hour bombing raid killed more than 500 people in the city.
The experience lead her to set up a foundation with the aim of giving children memorable experiences.
The book, the Tingalings, has raised enough money to give children in Birmingham their first school trip.
The 200 children from Washwood Heath Academy will be going on trips to the National Space Centre in Leicester, The Black Country Living Museum and Ash End farm near Tamworth.
"I am a child of the 1930s and believe me we were poor and when I mean poor I don't mean poor in education or anything, it was just that we didn't have very much," the 91-year-old said.
"Anything we could do to help other people too was great, so I think, by and large, we will help other children by producing The Tingalings and making enough money to provide them with the niceties of life, the good things in life."
Mrs Hewitt has spoken previously of her memories of the night, with her warden father liberating dogs from a nearby dog racing stadium who then joined her family in a bomb shelter.
In later years she set up Mabel's Enterprise which sells books and clothing with profits going towards funding activities such as computer coding clubs, dance classes and museum visits for underprivileged children.
Her grandson, Matt Henderson, said the pair came up with the idea for the book watching his children playing the garden.
"I went away and drafted something and Mabel cut it up open, especially my grammar," he said.
