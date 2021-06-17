Gary Allen: Killer guilty of two murders 21 years apart
A man has been found guilty of murdering two women 21 years apart.
Gary Allen strangled Samantha Class, 29, whose body was found by three schoolchildren on the banks of the Humber Estuary in 1997.
He was tried and cleared of her murder in 2000 but the acquittal was quashed last year after he was charged with murdering Alena Grlakova, 38, in 2018.
Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court convicted him of both killings after a seven-week trial.
Prosecutors said Ms Class had been stamped on, strangled with a ligature and run over by a car before being dragged to the water on the night of 25 October 1997. Her body was discovered the following day.
Ms Grlakova's body was found in a stream in Rotherham in April 2019, four months after she was reported missing.
Both women were sex workers at the time of their deaths, and jurors heard Allen had spoken of his "hatred" of prostitutes, whom he branded "scum".
Just weeks after he was acquitted of murdering Ms Class in February 2000, Allen assaulted two sex workers in separate attacks in Plymouth, for which he was convicted and jailed.
