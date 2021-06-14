Lockdown easing delay: Blow for weddings and arts
- Published
A bride-to-be says she has "been through hell" after having to re-arrange her wedding four times due to coronavirus restrictions.
All restrictions were due to be lifted on 21 June but could now be postponed by four weeks.
Sue Clark, from Swindon, wanted 65 guests, including her terminally ill mother, to see her get married at the town's registry office in July.
But current restrictions mean weddings are restricted to 30 guests.
Ms Clark's mother, Diona, 60, has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), with pulmonary thrombosis and lung cancer.
Declining health
The 41-year-old said: "My mum was told she has 12 months to live.
"She was in the hospital bed and she said it was her wish to see us married, so we went straight to the registry office and booked... that was 3 April 2020.
"The registry office has been brilliant, we've not had to pay any extra, but the venue and for the honeymoon, we've had to pay a fair bit extra for those," she added.
Ms Clark said that she and her fiancé, Richard Harding, 41, would now go ahead with their wedding on 10 July with fewer guests due to her mother's declining health.
Theatres and cinemas reopened in England on 17 May with reduced capacity and social distancing measures in place.
Bristol Old Vic's artistic director Tom Morris said while he was not worried about his own theatre, thanks to funding from the government's Culture Recovery Fund, he feared "huge new losses" for other parts of the entertainment industry if full reopening was postponed.
"Big commercial theatres, operating without insurance, are in a far harder position," he said.
"And if the extension is more than three or four weeks, more and more smaller theatres across the West Country will start to see their plans tumbling into ruins."
Mr Morris said he accepted that public safety "has to be the priority" but called on the government to have support in place for those who had been pinning their hopes on 21 June.
The Brewhouse Theatre, in Taunton, is run as a not-for-profit organisation.
Chief executive, Amy Bere, said: "It's obviously disappointing and challenging and we were looking forward to getting back to business but we are working in extraordinary times and we have to respect the science."
Ms Bere said they are now "delaying and rescheduling" the large events that they had hoped to run at full capacity next week, but said they are still able to operate to about a third of their capacity.
"Plenty of events will still be able to go on," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk